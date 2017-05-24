Jamaica Hotel Makes List of Best Hotels for Families in 2017

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW JERSEY, United States, Wednesday May 24, 2017 – Family Vacation Critic, TripAdvisor’s family travel site, has released its annual list of the best hotels for families in 15 regions across the globe – and the Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica is on the list as the pick for the Caribbean.

“When planning a family vacation, it’s important to find a hotel that truly meets the needs of all ages in your group, and these hotels do just that,” explains Lissa Poirot, Editor-in-Chief of Family Vacation Critic.

Every hotel on the list has met a strict list of family-specific criteria, having been highly-rated by family travelers and personally vetted by Family Vacation Critic’s team of family travel experts.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas was described as “the epitome of Caribbean elegance”. The 27 villas were said to be the property’s gems and the prime pick for a family stay, while the 36 hotel rooms in the Pineapple House, overlooking the pool and sea, make for a sublime family escape for smaller groups.

“While Round Hill still attracts those accustomed to the spotlight as well, as those with deep pockets – ask which villa Paul McCartney prefers when vacationing – the resort’s feel of ‘exclusivity’ is somehow a very approachable and friendly one. And that’s a good thing for families, who really get the red carpet treatment here,” stated Family Vacation Critic editor Terry Ward in her review of the hotel.

In order to be designated a Family Vacation Critic Favourite, hotels: must have been personally vetted and visited by a member of Family Vacation Critic’s team of hotel experts, and received either a four- or five-star editorial rating; and must have been recommended by 75 percent or more of families who gave the property a four- or five-star review.

