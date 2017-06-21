Jamaica and Trinidad Named By Experts Among Travel Destinations Not To Be Missed

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGIA, USA, Wednesday June 21, 2017 – The Caribbean figured favourably on a recent list of 20 world-wandering experts’ favourite destinations and why they think they should not be missed.

Jamaica and Trinidad featured in the collection, which was compiled for CNN by Danae Mercer and drew on the recommendations of hospitality professionals, tour operators, travel photographers, pilots, sailing aficionados, travel writers and more.

Here’s what they had to say about the two Caribbean picks:

Jamaica

“Jamaica is such an amazing destination. There’s stunning scenery, fabulous food and an unbelievable musical history,” says Matt Vlemmiks, head of product and commercial at Elegant Resorts.

Days can be spent hiking in the mountains with a Rastafarian guide who will take travellers to secret waterfalls or off to explore stunning coffee plantations, he adds.

Vlemmiks recommends staying at Strawberry Hill, where guests can see the city’s twinkling lights beyond the mountains while hearing faint reggae beats.

Or head over to Goldeneye to channel James Bond. Ian Fleming used to live where the property is situated and wrote many of the Bond novels there.

Trinidad

Katelyn Smith, founder of The Remote Nomad, suggests heading to Blanchisseuse Beach in Trinidad surrounded by rolling hills and lush palms.

“It’s quite the drive and public transit is not an option, so travellers should make sure to rent a car or have a local driver,” she says.

“The beach itself is a great spot for surfing. Across the road I’d recommend grabbing some ‘bake and shark,’ a popular local dish, along with the local brew, Carib.”

Depending on the time of year, travellers might even get a glimpse of the baby sea turtles hatching, she says.

One tip: Slang is everywhere, even on public signs. Spot a sign saying “No liming?” It means no “hanging out” or “chilling” in that spot.

Jamaica and Trinidad were in good company among destinations such as the islands of Wayag in Indonesia; the pyramids of Egypt; Tbilisi’s Abanotubani District; Skeleton Coast in Namibia; Canada’s Yukon Territory; Minas Gerais in Brazil; Komodo National Park in Indonesia; Vilanculos in Mozambique; the hiking trails of Greenland; Nosara in Costa Rica; the rail ride from Belgrade to Montenegro; Wilpattu National Park in Sri Lanka; San Francisco, USA; Segera Retreat in Laikipia county, Kenya; Borobodur in Indonesia; the mountains of India; Kenya’s Northern Frontier, and Victoria Peak in Hong Kong.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)