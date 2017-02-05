More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ATLANTA, United States, Sunday February 5, 2017 – Following in the footsteps of her “entrepreneurially-minded” ancestors, Jamaican Jacquel Tucker has launched Global Hospitality Expert Solutions (GHES), a minority-owned enterprise that provides sales and customer service professional placements and training for the hospitality industry.

The Atlanta-based hospitality sales leader, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hotel business, was previously director of sales and marketing at Wyndham Atlanta Galleria, and has held sales and management roles at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta – Buckhead and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Newark Airport in New Jersey.

As hotel sales leaders with numerous years of experience, Tucker and her team of consultants have identified “the need for more seasoned, driven sales leaders who are experts in their fields to fill open sales and management positions at hotels.”

“GHES provides task force for open positions and training and development for sales teams,” she noted, explaining that her team comprises sales and revenue management professionals with a minimum of 10 years of hotel experience. “We have worked for all the major hotel brands, in all market segments, in numerous cities,” she said, adding that sales professionals are recruited to provide support for positions which include Director of Sales and Marketing, Sales Manager, Director of Catering, Catering Sales Manager, and Director of Revenue Management positions.

Like many of her forebears, Tucker has a strong commitment to giving back to communities in need. “We are also investing in giving back to students and young adults pursuing a career in the hospitality Industry,” said the Founder and Executive Director of The Jamaica Project USA, a nonprofit that provides resources to rural communities and schools in Jamaica as well as schools in her adopted homeland.

Tucker, who left Jamaica at 17 to pursue studies in hotel and restaurant management at the University of Maine, is as passionate about her nonprofit as she is about her consulting practice. She credits God and her family and community in Jamaica for helping to lay the foundation necessary for her to soar in this new enterprise.

