Jamaica’s Falmouth Port Loses Two Cruise Ships, But Tourism Minister Says They’ll be Back

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Saturday July 15, 2017 – Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines is taking Jamaica’s Falmouth port off the list of stops for two of its cruise ships, for the time being.

It has not included Falmouth calls for its new vessel, the Symphony of the Seas, and will be temporarily repositioning the Allure of the Seas after April 2018, with a return in December 2018.

But Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says the island’s cruise tourism sector is still on a strong growth path.

Up to the end of May, Jamaica recorded 885,231 cruise passenger arrivals, a 5.4 per cent increase over the same period last year, and Bartlett said that growth trajectory is expected to continue.

He explained to the Jamaica Observer newspaper that while Falmouth will lose some passenger traffic, the overall growth in cruise numbers for Montego Bay and Ocho Rios will offset those losses and would result in continued growth in cruise visitor numbers.

The Tourism Minister also noted that cruise lines generally review itineraries from time to time, usually up to two years in advance, adding that new and enhanced cruise ports in the western Caribbean have also impacted the allotment of cruise ships regionally.

However, Bartlett said, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has assured that its ships will return to Falmouth.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)