Jamaica’s Tourism Sector Attracts Record Investment

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Saturday September 30, 2017 – Jamaica’s tourism sector is growing by leaps and bounds, attracting levels of both local and foreign investments never seen before.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett who says the island is experiencing record visitor arrivals and earnings as well as a vibrant investment climate.

“In fact, three hotels will be having official openings . . . right here in Montego Bay – Zoëtry, Breathless and Jewel Grande,” he said at the recent Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX).

In addition, he said his Ministry will continue to roll out initiatives to diversify the tourism product through the five linkages networks – Gastronomy, Health and Wellness, Sports and Entertainment, Knowledge, and Shopping – to attract more visitors to the island as well as generate additional earnings.

“While encouraging sector growth, we are putting in place the infrastructure to leverage this powerful sector to improve the socio-economic conditions of our people at all levels of the society, drive new growth in our communities and generate jobs,” Bartlett added.

He said the tourism linkages network has been doing an excellent job of energizing the process, noting that a great example is the Jamaica Suppliers Directory, which connects local manufacturers, suppliers and service providers with purchasing managers in the hotel and tourist industry.

“The directory is user-friendly, builds branding and recognition, and at the same time gives our local businesses access to a wider audience and bigger revenues. In addition, it is helping to further the linkages network’s primary mandate to increase the consumption of local goods and services by the tourism sector,” he said.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)