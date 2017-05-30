Jamaica’s Tourism Sector Raking in Increased Earnings

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday May 30, 2017 – Jamaica’s tourism sector is poised for increased earnings this year, coming off a successful 2016/17 winter season.

Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), Brian Wynter, says the winter period, from December 15 to April 30, was the best ever for the sector, with earnings of more than US$1 billion.

“In a context where tourism usually earns over US$2 billion annually, this year we have already achieved half of that in the winter season alone,” he pointed out.

He noted also that the arrival targets of 4.2 million visitors this year and five million by 2021 “are very much within reach”.

Wynter said optimism among stakeholders in the sector is at an all-time high “and with very good reason”.

He noted that 2016 was a successful year for tourism, with Jamaica winning awards for the Caribbean’s leading destination, hotel brand, personality, and world’s leading cruise destination at the World Travel Awards.

