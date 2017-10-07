JetBlue and Atlas Air Send Over 110 Tons of Supplies to Assist Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, United States, Saturday October 7, 2017 – JetBlue, the largest airline in Puerto Rico, in partnership with Atlas Air Worldwide transported more than 110 tons of much needed supplies to Puerto Rico to aid in relief and recovery efforts.

It was part of JetBlue commitment to launch 35 initiatives over 100 days to support the immediate needs of crewmembers, customers, and communities in Puerto Rico.

JetBlue has collected generous donations from a variety of like-minded organizations including Food Bank For New York City, American Red Cross and the Afya Foundation. Atlas Air donated and operated a 747 cargo aircraft to get supplies from New York to San Juan. JetBlue is supporting with the logistics and the intake and hand off of donated supplies in Puerto Rico.

“We’ve been sending relief supplies to Puerto Rico since the first day flights were allowed onto the island following Hurricane Maria,” said Icema Gibbs, director corporate social responsibility at JetBlue.

“The amount of donated supplies has far exceeded our expectations and has surpassed the capacities of our commercial Airbus A320 fleet. Atlas Air, a fellow New York airline, sharing our commitment to assist the people of Puerto Rico, immediately stepped up to support, offering the use of one of their 747 cargo aircraft. We thank them for their incredible assistance and care for these communities.”

Honouring the popular reference to Puerto Rico’s 100×35 mile size, Jet Blue’s effort will continue to roll out programmes across the island providing airlift support, relief pricing, awareness and fundraising, people deployment, unmet needs, and rebuilding efforts.

