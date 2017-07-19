JetBlue Expands Mint Service to the Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Wednesday July 19, 2017 – JetBlue is expanding its Mint premium service on Caribbean flights next year.

It’s adding a second Saturday seasonal round-trip flight between New York and St Maarten, starting January 13; between Boston and Aruba and between Boston and St Maarten, from February 17.

Additionally, Mint service between both New York and Boston to Aruba will operate daily between February 15 and 26.

All seasonal Mint routes in the Caribbean operate through April 2018.

JetBlue currently operates year-round Mint service between New York and Barbados, New York and Grenada, and New York and St Lucia.

The Mint service features faster check-in, early boarding, free broadband Internet service, an inflight menu by New York City restaurant Saxon + Parole, and 15-inch interactive video screens to view up to 100 channels from DirecTV.

