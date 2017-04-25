JetBlue Goes After Cuba Spots Other Airlines Are Giving Up

NEW YORK, United States, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – With Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines saying adios to Cuba later this year, JetBlue is looking to fill the void.

Spirit plans to drop its twice-daily Fort Lauderdale to Havana flights on May 31 while Frontier will cease its daily Miami-Havana service on June 4. The two airlines will return 21 weekly Havana frequencies when they cease service to Cuba.

And JetBlue is requesting seven of those weekly frequencies. Six of them would be used for flights between Fort Lauderdale and Havana, and the remaining one to launch a new nonstop Saturday service from Boston to the Cuban capital.

This is the third time the airline has asked DOT to add the Boston-Havana service. The previous two requests were denied.

In a filing with the US Department of Transportation last week, JetBlue said it wants to increase its Fort Lauderdale-Havana service from 13 times per week to 19 times per week.

If approved, the flights would start November 1 “to capitalize on the success of JetBlue’s initial entry into Cuba”, the airline said.

JetBlue currently operates six routes to Cuba, including three to Havana from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and New York.

