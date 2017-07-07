Karisma Hotels Pumping US$1 Billion Into Jamaica Tourism

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday July 7, 2017 – Karisma Hotels and Resorts intends to pump US$1 billion in a hotel development outside of the resort town of Ocho Rios on Jamaica’s northern coast, over the next decade.

Karisma’s chairman Rafael Feliz said the company plans to construct 5,000 rooms under its ‘Sugarcane Project’, which he said is a testament to “our belief in the future of Jamaica’s tourism.”

“The Government of Jamaica has been doing everything to show that they understand the importance of tourism to the economy. We have been getting nothing but some wonderful assistance and we are really proud to be doing our part in helping to bring more visitors to the island,” he said.

Karisma Hotels and Resorts plans to operate 35 resorts worldwide by 2020, building on recent growth in the Caribbean and Mexico. The company has 26 properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe under several brands, including El Dorado, Azul, Generations, Sensatori and Nickelodeon.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett hailed Karisma as a “very reliable partner”, noting that the company’s investment in Jamaica remains one of the largest single tourism investments the country has ever seen.

“An investment of US$1 billion is significant in any language,” he pointed out. “We are proud to have partners like these…who walk the walk and talk the talk and who are more than ready to take us to that next big level where we are indeed the destination of choice in the Caribbean,” he said.

The investment has also been welcomed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness who said he is looking forward to the company’s build-out in Jamaica.

The announcement of Karisma’s plans for Jamaica came at the recent opening of the hotel chain’s Azul Beach Resort Sensatori Jamaica in Negril.

Located on Seven Mile Beach, Azul Beach Resort Sensatori Jamaica combines the original 136-suite hotel, which opened in December 2013, and a new 149-room property.

The properties, which are adjacent to each other and share facilities, feature 285 suites, 10 restaurants, nine bars and lounges, plus spa, gym, children’s playhouse, and other amenities.

