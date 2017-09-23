What to Know About Travel Insurance if Hurricane Maria Halts Your Caribbean Travel Plans

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday September 23, 2017 – Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm earlier this month, leaving many areas uninhabitable.

With Hurricane Maria now hitting the same region, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains travel insurance coverage for those whose Caribbean vacations are impacted by the storm.

You May Be Refunded if Maria Ruins Your Trip

Travelers can be refunded their entire trip cost if their flight or cruise to the Caribbean is cancelled by the storm, as well as if their accommodations at their destination are rendered uninhabitable. Some travel insurance policies can also refund travelers to cancel if their destination is under a hurricane warning.

It’s Too Late to Buy Travel Insurance Once a Storm is on the Radar

Travel insurance only covers unforeseen events. Once Maria was named on September 16, it became foreseen, meaning new policies purchased after that date will not refund trips cancelled by the storm.

You Are Not Covered to Cancel Just Because Your Fun Plans Were Ruined

Many travelers think travel insurance will pay them back if their trip doesn’t go as planned. However, travel insurance doesn’t cover loss of enjoyment. As long as you can make it to your destination on time and your hotel is safe, you likely will not be refunded to cancel your trip.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)