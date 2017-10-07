Leading St Barths’ Resort To Reopen Next Summer After Post-Hurricane Renovation

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GUSTAVIA, Saint Barthélemy, Saturday October 7, 2017 – One of Saint Barthélemy’s most popular luxury resorts, which suffered significant damage when Hurricane Irma hit the French-speaking Caribbean island last month, will reopen next summer after an extensive rebuilding.

The Eden Rock St Barths hotel will welcome guests after renovating its 34 rooms, suites and houses over the coming months.

“Our team is working to restore our beloved hotel. Incredible solidarity has been driving the island the past few weeks and services have been restored. We are working to make Eden Rock shine again and look forward to welcoming guests in summer 2018,” said General Manager Fabrice Moizan.

But even before the hotel is back on stream, Moizan said, Eden Rock Villa Rental will be up and running next month, with its entire team in place for the holiday season.

“We thank everyone for the countless messages of support and encouragement. That support and patience and understanding has meant the world to us,” he said.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)