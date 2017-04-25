Long-awaited Baha Mar Opens — Phase One, That Is

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – The Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas has finally opened its doors.

Last Friday marked the first phase opening of the 1,800-room hotel and the 200,000-square foot convention centre, operated by the Grand Hyatt, as well as the 95,000-square foot world class casino – the largest in the region – operated by Sky Warrior.

It came two and a half years after its originally scheduled opening and more than six years since construction first began on the US$4.2 billion resort.

“For many, many, many Bahamians, it is more than a dream come true,” Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie said, adding that it was the unfolding of a bold vision that began with the acquisition of Government-owned and privately-held properties; the creation of a master development plan to transform the Cable Beach area into a world class tourism destination; large scale private sector investment supported by Government concessions; overcoming a major recession, provisional liquidation and receivership; and securing new investors and operators, and additional financing.

He said Baha Mar’s first phase opening also ushers in a new era in The Bahamas’ tourism industry, as it will consolidate over 40 per cent of Nassau and Paradise Island’s total room inventory in the upscale and luxury product category, shifting the destination’s international lodging profile toward a more high-end, upscale market with added international brands.

“At full opening, Baha Mar is projected to generate an additional 315,000 air passenger seats annually –an increase of 19 per cent over our 2015 record of arrivals and signaling in the marketplace the revitalization of the Bahamas tourism brand,” he said.

“Baha Mar’s full opening, therefore, is critical to the economic viability of our national economy,” he added. “It is expected to generate over $700 million in direct annual economic output and $1.1 billion in indirect and induced output and to contribute over $45 million in taxes annually, just from resort operations and national insurance contributions.”

