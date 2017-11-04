Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club Brings Luxury and Rustic Chic Elegance to Belize

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Saturday November 4, 2017 – The highly anticipated Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio – A Collection By Hilton, on the picturesque Caribbean island of Ambergris Caye, Belize will begin welcoming travelers next month.

The lavish resort, set within a lush 60-acre tropical landscape, also includes Mahogany Bay Village resort community and Mahogany Bay Townlet which provides a selection of dining and drinking options, as well as shops, a marina, and an activity concierge.

“To bring this innovative lifestyle community to Belize has been a labor of love and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Beth Clifford, founder and developer.

“Developing a sustainable, elegant resort that celebrates local Belizean culture was a welcome challenge. Every detail of the property from the guest room layout and hand-selecting the bathrobes to providing access to a pristine private beach was strategically designed with the traveler in mind. We are excited to offer guests a new level of luxury and a chic yet relaxed way to discover Belize.”

The 360º lifestyle resort village was built from the ground-up using sustainably-harvested local materials and designed for those seeking relaxed adventure.

Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club features 205 charming cottage and villa-style rooms nestled amongst groves of coconut palms and tropical foliage. The overarching design concept of the individual cottages is that of a framed tent – a structure with minimal skin and an open plan to capture the cooling Caribbean cross breezes.

The property’s focal point will be a 22,000-square foot Great House featuring a signature restaurant and bar, 8,000-sq. ft. of event space, plus a wrap-around covered veranda. Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club will be the first Hilton Worldwide property in Belize, as well as the first luxury resort from a global brand in the country.

