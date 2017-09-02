Mahogany Bay Resort Set for December Opening in Belize

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Saturday September 2, 2017 – The highly anticipated Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio – A Collection By Hilton, will begin welcoming guests in December.

The first luxury resort from a global brand to open in the country, Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club is being built from the ground up on Ambergris Caye, Belize. Set on 60 acres and nestled in a grove of tropical foliage, the resort is designed for those seeking relaxed adventure, offering 205 charming cottages and villa-style accommodations.

At the helm of this new Belizean experience is industry icon, general manager Niklaus Leuenberger and Edward Donaldson as director of sales and marketing. With nearly 50 years of combined hospitality expertise, they will spearhead the December opening.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind, authentic, Belizean resort,” said Leuenberger. “Building a new property on an island as striking as Ambergris Caye has been a real labour of love. Every detail of the resort has been meticulously thought out – from the interior design to the selection of amenities, from the guestrooms to the public spaces. Local flavour has been infused throughout the entire resort, and we have worked hard to provide guests with what will be an exceptional product. I know I speak for the entire team, when I say we are eager for guests to experience Mahogany Bay when we officially open our doors at the end of this year.”

Guests of Mahogany Bay will have full access to a wide array of amenities including the Bay Club with a grand pool and bar and the private, white sand Beach Club, just a short boat ride from the on-site marina.

The property’s focal point will be a 22,000-square foot Great House featuring a signature restaurant and bar, 8,000-square feet of event space, the largest in Belize, plus a wrap-around covered veranda.

“This is truly an innovative resort that will offer a groundbreaking approach to hospitality while embracing the warmth and spirit of Belize. It is wonderful to be a part of the team that is making this vision a reality,” said Donaldson.

“We are already receiving exciting feedback about Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club within the marketplace, and from my many years of experience, I am confident that the resort will be very well received when we officially open our doors this winter.”

