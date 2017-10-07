MSC Cruises To Ring In The Holidays In The Caribbean With A Brand New Ship

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday October 7, 2017 – The holidays are nearly here, and MSC Cruises USA — the North American arm of Swiss-based MSC Cruises, the world’s largest privately-owned cruise line — is ringing in the season with an ultra-modern mega ship which promises unforgettable on-board experiences.

MSC Seaside, MSC Cruises’ newest vessel, arriving just in time for the holidays in December, will join MSC Divina in sailing the Caribbean from PortMiami.

MSC Seaside is the first of a completely new and innovative generation of cruise ships being built by MSC Cruises. Every element of the ship is designed to bring the guests closer to the sea with special design features such as a unique 360-degree ocean level promenade, panoramic glass lifts, a breathtaking 30-metre bridge on the top deck and, with 76 per cent of the cabins positioned on the outside of the ship, guests will never be far from a view of the ocean.

“With incredible 7 to 11-night itineraries on both MSC Divina and MSC Seaside, our guests can celebrate the holidays while soaking up the sun in beautiful eastern and western Caribbean destinations,” said Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA.

“As the Caribbean continues to recover from the impacts of recent weather events, travelers can rest assured that we are adapting our itineraries to visit ports of call that guarantee the most enjoyment for our guests. MSC Cruises will maintain a strong commitment to the Caribbean, and while we help the affected areas recover, we will continue to deliver unforgettable vacation experiences for our guests by sailing to alternate destinations.”

Highlights of MSC Cruises’ seasonal voyages include:

Thanksgiving on MSC Divina – November 18th departure to Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Mexico and the Bahamas

Hanukkah on MSC Divina – December 9th departure to Antigua and Barbuda, St Thomas and the Bahamas

Christmas on MSC Seaside – December 23rd departure to Antigua and Barbuda, St Thomas and the Bahamas. This will be the ship’s very first 7-night itinerary.

Christmas and New Year’s on MSC Divina – December 23rd departure to Bahamas, Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Belize.

New Year’s on MSC Seaside – December 30th departure to Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Mexico and the Bahamas.

