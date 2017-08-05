Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation In The Works For Luxury Resort In Anguilla

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Saturday August 5, 2017 – Popular Anguilla luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca is in line for a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The refurbishments will get underway by early next year and will include interior upgrades to all suites and villas, the introduction of new culinary concepts, enhancements to the spa and new and renovated public areas.

The renovation will also see the development of 25 new beachfront villas or suites.

Upon completion of the renovation, Belmond will have invested a total of roughly $121 million.

The renovation initiative will be led by Tiago Moraes Sarmento who has just been appointed the property’s general manager, following the May acquisition of Cap Juluca by Belmond, a global collection of luxury hotel and travel adventures.

Regional managing director for Belmond, Rui Reis, says Sarmento is ideally equipped to oversee Belmond Cap Juluca’s restoration.

“We are thrilled to have Tiago direct Belmond Cap Juluca’s operations as we restore this Caribbean gem to its iconic status,” Reis said. “His tireless work ethic and extensive global experience will be instrumental as we work to raise the profile of this exceptional property.”

