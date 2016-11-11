A Multi-Million-Dollar Transformation Coming For Curtain Bluff In Antigua

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Friday November 11, 2016 – Curtain Bluff, a luxury fully inclusive and landmark resort in Antigua, is set to undergo a refresh and transformation.

The resort, which was named the #2 Best Resort in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure in the 2016 World’s Best Awards, will launch a six-month US$13 million renovation of its common spaces and unveil a new look.

It will close in May next year to begin the transformation and will reopen for the 2017/2018 season on October 28, 2017.

The most significant refurbishment of its common spaces since opening, the project will include a complete overhaul of the resort entrance, dining spaces, bar, lounge and reception area. From the moment guests enter the resort, they will be greeted with an updated elegant feel complete with familiar faces and the same “family” welcome, the resort said.

“Our upcoming renovation is a testament to Curtain Bluff’s commitment to providing an experience with luxury accommodations matched with the highest level of service our guests consistently return here for, and the modern amenities that cater to today’s traveler,” said Rob Sherman, Managing Director of Curtain Bluff.

Curtain Bluff recently unveiled upgrades to its four signature Hulford Collection suites, which are named after the resort’s owners and founders and are the pinnacle of iconic Caribbean elegance with spacious accommodations and luxurious furnishings. Each now features a private infinity-edge plunge pool on the terrace overlooking the sea. In addition, the Terrace Suite underwent a complete renovation and redesign including new soft goods and luxury spa bathroom.

