Necker Island to Reopen Late Next Year

NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands, Monday December 11, 2017 – After being wrecked by Hurricane Irma in September, Sir Richard Branson’s luxury island resort on Necker Island will welcome back its first guests in October 2018.

It will be a partial reopening, however, with further accommodation scheduled to be available in 2019.

Work has already started on restoring the Great House on the 74-acre island, just off the coast of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin islands, following the destruction caused when Irma raged over the island as a Category 5 hurricane with winds of more than 157 miles per hour.

“Guests can look forward to white sandy beaches, luxurious accommodations, water sports and top-class food in one of the most beautiful regions of the world,” Sir Richard’s Virgin Group said in a statement announcing the planned reopening.

After Hurricane Irma, the Virgin Group chairman had reported – and shown in photos on social media –that most of the buildings and vegetation on the island had been destroyed or badly damaged.

He had camped out in a wine cellar with the resort staff to weather the storm.