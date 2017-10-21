A New Eco-Park is About to Open in St Maarten

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten, Saturday October 21, 2017 – Rainforest Adventures has announced a November 2017 opening for the new St Maarten Rockland Estate eco-park.

The park will launch with two signature attractions, The Flying Dutchman — the world’s steepest zip line — and the Soualiga Sky Explorer chairlift, as well as the Emilio Wilson Museum and Emilio’s Restaurant. Additional attractions, including the Sentry Hill Zip Line and the Schooner Ride will open in early 2018.

According to Port St Maarten’s management, the eco-park will be a major new attraction and they are proud of the progress the team has made to open the park.

“We are very proud and thankful to our engineering and construction teams, their hard work and expertise certainly reduced the damage incurred as a consequence of the hurricane,” says Shaydar Edelmann, General Manager of Rockland Estate.

“The people of St. Maarten have come together in strength to restore and rebuild, reestablish the tourism product and kick-start the recovery of our Friendly Island.”

Princess Juliana International Airport has opened to commercial flights and Port St Maarten is ready to welcome its first commercial cruise vessel on November 5. Restaurant and attraction businesses are also reopening daily and are ready to receive guests.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)