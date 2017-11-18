A New Miami-Bahamas Ferry Service Begins

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday November 18, 2017 – A new direct ferry service from Miami to Freeport, Grand Bahama, has been launched by FRS Caribbean.

The highspeed craft, San Gwann, which was operating between Miami and Bimini Island, has added the second route that will get passengers to Grand Bahama Island in just 3 hours.

The 427-passenger vessel is equipped with bars in both passenger decks and a duty-free shop. Guests can also purchase excursions, like water activities available from kayak, paddle boarding, jet skiing, and snorkeling on Grand Bahama Island.

FRS Caribbean, part of the FRS Group, expressed thanks to the Government of the Bahamas for its support, saying that has been critical in FRS starting a new route in the region.

“With this new line, FRS Group confirms its commitment in developing the maritime connections between Florida and the Bahamas,” the company said.

