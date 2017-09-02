No Harassment? No Problem!

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Saturday September 2, 2017 – Tourism authorities in Jamaica are doing their best to ensure visitors to the island don’t have to worry about harassment.

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has implemented anti-harassment initiatives and security measures to ensure a safe and hassle-free environment for tourists.

So far, 200 district constables have been deployed to resort areas. Of those officers, 50 have been assigned to Montego Bay, 45 in Negril, 44 in Ocho Rios, 22 in Falmouth, 13 in Kingston, and the remainder in Port Antonio and on the south coast.

“We want to see the statistics of crime against tourists at zero…and we also believe that in providing 200 constables, we are not just providing security for our tourists but for locals, so it is a safe and secure environment for all,” said executive director of TPDCo, Dr Andrew Spencer.

And beginning in October, the TPDCo will be facilitating training for some 1,200 contract carriage operators in the Ocho Rios, Falmouth and Montego Bay resort areas in understanding the importance of personal space, the value of tourism and anti-harassment practices.

Craft vendors in the various resort areas will also benefit from customer service and anti-harassment training.

“The level of harassment that one would speak about a few decades ago from craft vendors is certainly on the decline, and so we now have to be targeting other areas, such as the contract carriers, to minimize the level of passion, which may be interpreted as antagonism,” Dr Spencer noted.

