No More New York-San Juan Flights on American Airlines Soon

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – After 46 years of flying non-stop between New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico, American Airlines (AA) is bringing that service to an end.

On August 21, 2017, AA’s last flight from John F King International Airport (JFK) to San Juan will leave at 7:45 p.m. The following day, the last flight from San Juan to JFK will leave at 9 a.m., discontinuing a route it has flown since the early 1970s.

AA spokeswoman LaKesha Beown told USA Today in a statement that the decision to cancel the service was a “difficult” one.

“We continually evaluate our network, looking at supply and demand for each route we serve. We want to ensure our fleet and crews are serving routes that are profitable, better positioning us for long term success against global competition,” she said.

The airline will continue to fly 21 daily flights between San Juan and five of its other hubs: Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami and Philadelphia.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)