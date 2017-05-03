Norwegian Cruise Line To Add Lifeguards To Fleet

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday May 3, 2017 – Following the drowning and near drowning of three children on board Norwegian Cruise Line ships in the past three years, the cruise line has announced that it will have certified lifeguards on select ships this summer and fleetwide by early next year.

The first responders, trained and certified by the American Red Cross in lifesaving rescue measures, will be in place at all of the family pools across Norwegian’s fleet during scheduled pool hours.

The lifeguards will begin service this summer on the line’s four largest ships – Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic – and on the remainder of the fleet by early 2018.

“Norwegian has stationed pool monitors on our largest ships since 2015 and we are now taking further steps to ensure the safety of our youngest guests with the addition of certified lifeguards across our fleet,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “While parents are always the first line of supervision when it comes to water safety, we felt it was important to provide this added measure across our fleet.”

In addition to uniformed lifeguards, Norwegian will also begin offering swim vests for adults and children on the line’s four largest ships.

In February 2014, two brothers were found in a pool on the Norwegian Breakaway. The 4-year-old boy died, while his 6-year-old brother had to be airlifted to hospital. Then in May 2015, a 10-year-old girl drowned on the Norwegian Gem.

With Norwegian hiring lifeguards, Carnival Cruise Line is now the only major cruise line that has not gone that route.

