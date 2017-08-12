There Are Now More Ways to Experience the Panama Canal

WASHINGTON, United States, Saturday August 12, 2017 – Travelers who want to transit the Panama Canal will have eight Holland America Line ships and 19 cruises to choose from between fall 2017 through spring 2018.

In addition to the full transits, ms Zuiderdam will offer two Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal Sunfarer itineraries that feature a partial transit through the Panama Canal. During the 2017–18 season, Holland America Line’s full and partial transits will carry more than 400,500 guests through the man-made marvel.

In addition to visiting the Panama Canal, the 14- to 23-day cruises include a variety of port calls along the way.

On the full transits the guests will visit destinations in Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and the Caribbean.

Additionally, most sailings visit Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private Bahamian island known for its pristine beaches, exciting shore excursions, exclusive beach cabanas and child-friendly activities.

In addition to the full transits, Zuiderdam will make 16 partial transits between November 2017 and April 2018. The 10- and 11-day Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal Sunfarer itineraries include an exploration of the Canal’s Gatún Lake and a combination of Southern Caribbean calls in Aruba, Bonaire, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Panama and Half Moon Cay.

