Park Hyatt’s First Caribbean Hotel to Open in November

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Saturday July 29, 2017 – Park Hyatt will open its first Caribbean property in St Kitts and Nevis in a matter of months – on November 1 to be exact.

Set along the shores of Christophe Harbour’s Banana Bay and overlooking The Narrows, a strait separating St. Kitts and the volcanic island of Nevis, the five-star 126-room Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour will be the island’s first luxury beach resort. It features 78 rooms, 48 suites, three signature restaurants, a destination resort spa and wellness centre, and indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Premium suites feature private rooftop swimming pools and sundecks, while the three-bedroom Presidential Villa is equipped with a private infinity pool, wellness area, personal butler and private chef.

“We are honoured to be so warmly welcomed into the St Kitts and Nevis community and are strongly committed to being a key partner in the growth of this exciting destination,” said Julian Moore, general manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts.

“We are delighted to introduce our guests to the unique Park Hyatt experience with a unique island element embracing the vibrant culture, history and people that define the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.”

Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbour has also developed a series of “journeys” that will introduce guests to the history, culture and people of the federation, which until 2005 still had sugar production as its dominant industry. Each itinerary will be curated to feature local activities and interactions with interesting personalities – from walks with an island historian and rainforest excursions, to visiting a UNESCO fortress elemental in Caribbean history.

