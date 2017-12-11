Princess Cruises Continuing Summer Caribbean Cruises in 2019

CALIFORNIA, United States, Monday December 11, 2017 – Princess Cruises will continue offering summer Caribbean cruising from Florida in 2019, featuring the cruise line’s popular seven-day Eastern Caribbean and seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries.

The May through July 2019 summer season features 17 cruise departures round trip from Fort Lauderdale, visiting seven countries on four unique itineraries including our East/West Adventurer which combines seven-day itineraries into an immersive 14-day voyage.

“With our return to the Caribbean in summer 2019, we’re delivering to our guests the best family cruise vacation available to sun-drenched destinations where enriching adventures and island life await,” said Jan Swartz Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president.

Princess Cruises’ Caribbean itinerary will feature: seven-day Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean voyages, combinable for a 14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer; calls to the cruise line’s private beach resort, Princess Cays, in the Bahamas on every seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise; more ashore late-night stays in St. Thomas on every seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise and in Cozumel on every seven-day Western Caribbean cruise; and access to the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on every Western Caribbean cruise.

Other noteworthy sites accessible through shore excursions include Virgin Islands National Park on the island of St. John, Blackbeard’s Castle in St Thomas; Stingray City in Grand Cayman; and the Mayan Ruins at Tulum.