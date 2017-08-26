Real Estate Broker in the Bahamas Bats for Airbnb

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Saturday August 26, 2017 – While some hoteliers across the Caribbean may want to clip Airbnb’s wings, a top real estate broker in The Bahamas believes it’s better for everyone if the online homestay network soars.

In fact, Mario Carey, chairman of Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas Group, says members of the Airbnb network should be entitled to some of the same incentives that hotels get, including tax exemptions.

“It would encourage more people to use part of their homes or invest in improvements and the more interest there is in this sector of the economy, the more we grow the number of Bahamians who are owners and entrepreneurs,” he said.

“Banks and government should fully embrace the concept and at some point, I believe that hotels will start to make design changes to compete with vacation home rentals,” added Carey, whose MCR Bahamas Group handles luxury vacation rentals along with sales, leasing, property management and appraisals.

“Hotels offer advantages that Airbnbs do not, including restaurants, entertainment, shopping, spas and other resort amenities. If they were to expand to include larger privacy areas, individual play areas, kitchenettes, I believe you would see a whole new industry emerge. I truly believe we have barely touched the potential of the Airbnb and short-term vacation rental phenomenon that costs us absolutely nothing to pursue.”

Online booking portals like Airbnb and HomeAway are sweeping the market, opening new ways for visitors to experience destinations and accounting for a larger share of the visitor market. Airbnb now accounts for some 80 million guest arrivals in 191 countries with US$3.5 billion in earnings projected by the year 2020.

Carey sees its impact on The Bahamas – where there are currently between 1,200 and 2,000 Airbnb rentals – making the country an even more attractive destination.

He says the new market trend is a shot in the arm not only for tourism but also for construction, banking and Bahamian investment.

