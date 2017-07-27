Region Off Course in Measuring Tourism Impact, Says Expert

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday July 27, 2017 – A regional tourism expert is suggesting that Caribbean countries are focusing on all the wrong things in assessing the impact of the tourism industry.

In fact, former Bahamian Tourism Minister and Caribbean Tourism Organization boss, and now Principal Partner in the Bedford Baker Group, Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace says the approaches are actually quite “dumb”.

“We all know that one of the dumbest things we do every single day is to measure tourism by head count. That’s a habit we’ve been in for a long, long period of time because that’s the way we compare ourselves to other people. It makes no sense whatsoever,” he told hoteliers at the annual general meeting of the Intimate Hotels of Barbados yesterday, likening that to a bank putting together a balance sheet showing the number of people going through its doors.

Furthermore, Vanderpool-Wallace said, because the length of stay for each visitor varies, tourism officials should not simply lump them together in a head count.

“Somebody comes to stay for two days . . . It’s not equivalent to somebody who comes and stays for two weeks . . . [but] we counting the same people,” he said, contending that this “mismeasurement of our business leads to part of the misunderstanding”.

While stressing that each visit should be rated on its economic contribution, the tourism consultant criticized how visitor spend is being calculated.

“We get this information many times from going to the airports and doing exit surveys . . . sample surveys of people saying what they spend in the destination. They don’t know what they spend in the destination,” he said.

Vanderpool-Wallace therefore suggested that policymakers modify some of these strategies to ensure they accurately capture visitor spend.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)