Resort in the Bahamas Reopens After Renovation, But Now for Adults Only

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Saturday November 4, 2017 – The Riu Palace Paradise Island in the Bahamas has reopened after a complete renovation. And it has been converted to an establishment exclusively for guests over the age of 18.

The 379-room, all-inclusive resort, property of the RIU chain since 2005, has also added an Indian restaurant, to its dining options.

The facilities include a reserved beach area, two swimming pools – one of them with a swim-up bar -, a spa, and a pastry and ice cream shop.

As for the gastronomic offering, the Riu Palace Paradise Island has five restaurants for savouring the best dishes of its chefs. At the main restaurant is a large breakfast buffet with show cooking stations, as well as dinners featuring international and local specialties.

The resort also has a daily barbecue station next to the pool and four a la carte restaurants: the Japanese ‘Tengoku’, the steakhouse ‘Bahamas’, the fusion cuisine of ‘Krystal’ and ‘Chutney’, with Indian specialties.

Entertainment includes shows and live music, and guests can enjoy numerous leisure and sport activities, including beach volleyball, windsurfing, snorkelling and kayaking near the hotel.

