Ritz-Carlton Coming to St Lucia

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday August 12, 2017 – St Lucia is in line to have a Ritz-Carlton. But it won’t be ready to open its doors for another five years.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, which is part of Marriott International, has signed a management agreement with Range Developments to open a 180-room resort on the southern tip of the Eastern Caribbean island in 2021.

The hotel, which will be close to the Hewanorra International Airport and the Pitons, will feature several swimming pools, including one that will be designated as a quiet relaxation area only for adults; a spa that includes an outdoor treatment area; multiple dining facilities; and ample meeting and group space indoors and outdoors.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said the plan to bring Ritz-Carlton to St Lucia is a historic and significant event in the continuing development of tourism on the island.

The Ritz-Carlton St Lucia is the anchor of a larger multi-phase development project set on 180 acres – the Black Bay project – which is led by Range Developments. The project will be developed under the island’s Citizenship by Investment programme.

“We are delighted to see this first step in what will be a major project on the southern tip of the island,” he said. “I am elated that we have such eminent partners in this project in what is surely going to be one of the best resorts in the Caribbean.”

Herv Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, said he was delighted to have found the right partner and opportunity to bring the hotel to St Lucia.

“We’re excited about the increased demand for luxury travel offerings on St Lucia,” he added.

The Ritz-Carlton resort in St Lucia is projected to create 500 jobs during construction, with a similar number to get employment once the property is open.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)