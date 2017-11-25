Rosewood Bermuda To Undergo US$25 Million Renovation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Saturday November 25, 2017 – Award-winning resort, Rosewood Bermuda will close on January 2 next year to undergo a comprehensive $25 million “reimagination”.

The renovation of the resort, formerly known as Rosewood Tucker’s Point, will include the complete redesign of the resort’s guestrooms, Beach Club, Golf Clubhouse and Sense, A Rosewood Spa, as well as enhanced meeting space and new food and beverage outlets and concepts.

The property will reopen in April 2018.

The new hotel design will showcase furnishings and artwork from local Bermudian artists and artisans in a sophisticated blend of the past and present.

WHAT NEW IS COMING?

Enhanced Public Spaces

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed in an elegant lobby more akin to a private manor house than a resort. At the heart of the new lobby, an inviting new Conservatory Bar and Lounge and atrium courtyard will serve as the perfect retreat for guests to relax and enjoy coffee, afternoon tea or craft cocktails. The lobby will also offer access to improved retail offerings. Additionally, enhanced and expanded meeting space will be available on the second floor.

Reimagined Rooms & Suites

Rosewood Bermuda’s 92 guestrooms and suites will be transformed into intimate, residential-style retreats designed to capture Bermuda’s indigenous culture and stunning natural surroundings. Featuring bespoke furniture, contemporary local art and hand-selected fabrics that reflect the local fauna and beach, the new rooms will speak to the island’s English colonial heritage in a contemporary way. The soft neutral color palate will be complemented with azure blue accents and local, hand-crafted accessories that create a sophisticated and lively atmosphere that pays homage to the rich historical influences of the Bermudian culture and the natural beauty of the island.

New Culinary Concepts and Cocktail Destinations

New and existing culinary venues will be re-conceptualized to provide modern and elevated dining experiences that celebrate locally-sourced ingredients and Bermudian-inspired cuisine:

The resort’s signature restaurant will reopen as the Island Brasserie, which will be a vibrant and informal space that will introduce guests to local Bermudian cuisine through traditional dishes that combine the island’s rich culinary traditions with new-world flavors. Accented by the existing, iconic hand-painted murals, the restaurant will serve elevated island comfort food, while Tucker’s Bar will become a rum bar dedicated to teaching guests about the history of the island’s signature spirit.

Featuring views of Castle Harbour, the all-new Conservatory Bar and Lounge will become the beating heart of the resort where guests and locals alike can enjoy hand-crafted British gin cocktails and spirits enhanced by fresh herbs, house-made infusions and the latest mixology techniques. With its twin fireplaces, black and white hand-painted tile floor and elegant beamed ceilings, the new bar will be a fusion of both old and new. Boasting local art, casual and inviting décor and relaxed, friendly Bermudian service, the bar will be complemented by the intimacy of the new courtyard, which will bring a rustic accent to the space.

The reimagined Beach Club restaurant will provide an immersive dining experience inspired by the vibrant fish markets of Bermuda. A neutral color palate will complement the stunning pink sand beach for which Bermuda is renowned. With an updated bar serving imaginative, island-inspired cocktails and a menu of seasonal, locally-sourced seafood dishes, this oceanfront restaurant will be the ultimate destination for understated coastal dining.

Sul Verde, the Golf Clubhouse restaurant, will be re-conceptualized to bring the rustic warmth and traditional spirit of the southern Italian region of Campania to the fairways. Boasting an authentic menu of the highest quality Italian ingredients and a warm, convivial atmosphere, Sul Verde will be reminiscent of an authentic family dinner in the heart of Italy. Situated next to Sul Verde, The Grille Room will also undergo a full refresh.

Elevated Beach Club

Located on Bermuda’s largest private, pink sand beach, the renowned Beach Club will be redesigned to reclaim its position as the ultimate destination for sun-soaked relaxation and casual seaside dining. In addition to a new restaurant and upgraded bar, enhancements will include chic new cabanas, umbrellas, pool and beach furniture, and expanded luxury services and amenities.

Refined Golf Clubhouse and Golf Course

Guests will delight in the new Golf Clubhouse’s updated décor, redesigned Grille Room and modernized Sul Verde restaurant. New, state-of-the-art amenities, including new golf carts and an upgraded golf course will bring the resort’s world-class golf experience to the next level.

Enriched Heath & Wellness Experiences

To further enhance Rosewood Bermuda’s health and wellness offerings, the property will introduce a modernized Sense, A Rosewood Spa and a new fitness center featuring state-of-the-art Technogym equipment. To complement the renovation, Rosewood Bermuda will unveil a variety of new fitness programs and spa treatments that seamlessly integrate the essence of the island into the health and wellness experience.

New Real Estate Offerings

As part of the renovation, Gencom, Rosewood Bermuda’s new owner, will unveil and sell fully renovated fractional ownership units branded as the Tucker’s Point Private Residence Club. Gencom is also currently selling ocean front lots and lots oriented towards to golf course for luxury home development.