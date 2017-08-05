Royal Caribbean Announce 2019 Cuba Sailing for Another of its Ships

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday August 5, 2017 – Another Royal Caribbean ship is sailing to Cuba – but not for another almost two years.

Majesty of the Seas will sail to the Spanish-speaking Caribbean island from Port Canaveral, Florida, in 2019.

The four-night cruise will sail from the central Florida port on March 25, 2019.

After a day at sea, the ship will spend 12 hours in Havana, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., before another day and night sailing back to Orlando.

Empress of the Seas is currently the only Royal Caribbean vessel to offer cruises to Cuba. Those cruises began in April this year.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)