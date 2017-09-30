Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruise to Help Hurricane-Hit Islands

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday September 30, 2017 – Instead of the Adventure of the Seas taking its planned voyage from Puerto Rico’s capital today, it was off on a mission of a different kind.

Royal Caribbean cancelled today’s planned seven-night cruise, scheduled to leave from San Juan and call on Curaçao, Aruba and St Kitts and Nevis, and instead used the ship to evacuate people from Puerto Rico which was devastated by Hurricane Maria two week ago, and to deliver supplies to hurricane-ravaged islands.

The 3,114-passenger ship arrived in San Juan on Wednesday to pick up 1,700 evacuees, including some Royal Caribbean employees and their families, before heading to the US Virgin Islands – St Croix yesterday and St Thomas today.

The cruise company expects to pick up more than 3,000 evacuees across the three islands.

The evacuees will then be taken to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before the Adventure of the Seas returns to San Juan on October 6 to operate its next scheduled itinerary on October 7.

Travelers on the canceled Adventure of the Seas cruise will be fully refunded and will also get a 25 per cent future cruise credit if they book within the next month.

This is not the first relief mission Royal Caribbean has mounted. It sent two ships to St Thomas and St Maarten following the passage of Hurricane Irma earlier this month, evacuating a total 1,700 people and delivering supplies.

Meantime, Royal Caribbean has announced alternate itineraries next month for six ships: Adventure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas.

The three Oasis-class ships (Oasis, Harmony and Allure) will go to ports in the western Caribbean rather than St Thomas, St Maarten and Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in Haiti). Adventure of the Seas will not visit St Croix, and the Serenade of the Seas will not visit St Thomas and St Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas had been substituting Freeport, Bahamas, for a call in Key West but will now move back to its original itinerary on the October 2 and October 9 cruises from Miami to Nassau, Coco Cay – Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamian island –, Key West and back to Miami.

