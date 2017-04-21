Royal Caribbean to Dock in Cuba for First Time on Sunday

FLORIDA, United States, Friday April 21, 2017 – Just over 1500 Royal Caribbean cruisers set sail from Port Miami on Wednesday on the voyage of a lifetime. They will be ship’s first cruisers to dock in Havana, Cuba.

On Sunday, Royal Caribbean’s Empress of Seas will glide into Havana, Cuba for the first time ever to what is expected to be a big welcome if the fanciful sendoff from Miami was anything to go by.

Guests got their first taste of Cuba as they boarded the mega ship. There was live Cuban music, Cuban coffee and Cuba Libres for everyone. Cruisers also got the chance to take photos against large posters featuring Cuba’s natural beauty and historic sites.



Last December, Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that it had received Cuban Government approval to operate voyages to the country from Florida.

On Wednesday, cruise officials were confident that the new route would be a hit.



“We at Royal Caribbean are extremely proud to be making our historic first voyage to Havana, Cuba,” Mark Tamis, senior vice president, hotel operations, Royal Caribbean International told Cruise Critic.

“It’s super exciting to be offering our adventure-seeking guests of all ages the opportunity to discover the rich culture of this island nation, and experience its allure and meet its people first-hand.”

