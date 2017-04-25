Royal Caribbean Makes Inaugural Visit to Havana

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

HAVANA, Cuba, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – Royal Caribbean made history on Sunday with the cruise line’s inaugural visit to Cuba with Empress of the Seas.

Guests participated in curated excursions throughout Havana, including rides in 1950s classic American cars to the city’s most famous locales, including the old quarter and the Havana Club Museum.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Cuba’s future, ushering in Royal Caribbean’s next big adventure with Empress of the Seas’ first visit to Havana,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Crucero “Empress of the Seas” llegó por 1ra vez a #LaHabana, para convertirse en el 2do de la compañía Royal Caribbean en arribar a #Cuba pic.twitter.com/jPv7nzfaG2 — David de la Paz (@daviddelapaz) April 23, 2017

The vibrant Cuban culture extends beyond land to the experience onboard Empress of the Seas.

From cortaditos and café con leche in Café Royal to salsa music and dancing in Boleros Latin lounge, guests will enjoy a range of onboard activities developed to bring the spirit of the island to life throughout the entire journey.

Can’t get enough. 📸 Empress of the Seas spends her first day in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/kKthIjT1hE — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 24, 2017



After returning to Miami, Florida, Empress of the Seas will reposition to Tampa, Florida for the summer season – the cruise line’s first ever summer programme from the destination – offering a series of four, five and six-night sailings, including day and overnight visits to Havana, along with stops in Key West, Florida and Belize City, Belize, as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Sailings from Tampa are available through November 4, 2017 when Empress returns to Miami for the winter season, adding calls to CocoCay and Nassau in The Bahamas.

