Royal Caribbean Offers Cruise to Coincide with This Summer’s Total Solar Eclipse

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday June 7, 2017 – A total solar eclipse on August 21 is set to become a highlight of the summer and Royal Caribbean has announced a special cruise to coincide with the event on a journey dubbed the “Total Eclipse Cruise.”

President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, said in a press release: “We’re set to take vacationers on an unprecedented experience that is nearly a century in the making.

“A total solar eclipse hasn’t crossed the entire US since 1918, and with many of our ships sailing the Caribbean along the projected path, the stars aligned.

“Oasis of the Seas will have the vantage point of the century and an unforgettable celebration out at sea that adventurers won’t want to miss,” Bayley added.

NASA recently said that what has been referred to as the Great American Eclipse will start in Oregon and make its way, like a beam of darkness, across the continental United States en route to South Carolina.

Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise has been tailored to suit, with activities kicking off in Orlando at Port Canaveral where passengers can enjoy places like the Kennedy Space Center beforehand.

The eclipse takes place on Day 2 of the Caribbean cruise and promises to offer a “galactically awesome” vantage point aboard the Oasis of the Seas.

Besides experiencing the eclipse, passengers also get to enjoy calls at Philipsburg, St Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas; and Nassau, Bahamas.

In keeping with the prevailing theme, the ship will reportedly be decked out with such astronomical touches as Planetary Punch and Moon Pies adorning tables, as well as eclipse-inspired parties, trivia, lectures, and activities for all ages.

As to the main event, Space.com explains: “During a total solar eclipse, the disk of the moon blocks out the last sliver of light from the sun, and the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, becomes visible.

“The corona is far from an indistinct haze; sky watchers report seeing great jets and ribbons of light, twisting and curling out into the sky.”

Space.com quotes Rick Fienberg, spokesperson for the American Astronomical Society (AAS) as saying: “It brings people to tears; it makes people’s jaws drop.”

