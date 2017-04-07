Royalton Negril and Hideaway Officially Open Doors in Jamaica

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday April 7, 2017 – Last Friday, eager guests made their way through the luxurious open air lobby of Royalton Negril where they were greeted by beautiful views of the bay and a delicious sparkling cocktail of champagne and blackberry liqueur, as the resort opened its doors.

The adjacent Hideaway at Royalton Negril offers an adults-only oasis with exclusive access to its own pool and Dorado restaurant in addition to the facilities and amenities of Royalton Negril.

“The hallmark of Royalton Luxury Resorts has always been to bring award winning first-class resorts to the world’s most breathtaking vacation settings,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director of Blue Diamond Resorts. “We are very pleased to announce that we have accomplished that with these brand new modern luxury resorts on the breathtaking white sand shores of Negril, Jamaica.”

In a span of two years, the grounds of Royalton Negril and Hideaway underwent a total transformation that involved the removal of the existing resort, and the construction of eleven ocean front buildings each with exclusive swim-out suites, a choice of pools, a splash park and more than eight luxury restaurants including an expansive buffet that serves fresh specialties. An impressive looking resort, its modern design and white stone walls bring a contemporary appeal to the tree-lined shore.

“Jamaica has been very welcoming to Royalton and we’ve enjoyed tremendous success with the Royalton White Sands and the newly opened Royalton Blue Waters,” said Courtney Miller, General Manager, Royalton Negril and Hideaway at Royalton Negril.

“We are confident that our highly anticipated Negril resorts will set a new standard of luxury for both international travelers and Jamaican visitors to the area.”

The resort’s footprint sprawls along the water offering guests three distinct vacation experiences: the family-friendly resort, a Diamond Club area for superior service and Hideaway at Royalton Negril for adult guests only.

For groups, families or those who seek a more elite vacation experience, the Diamond Club Chairman’s Building offers unparalleled waterfront views. Ideal for larger groups or extended family, the industry-leading four bedroom oceanfront suite offers a separate butler entrance, ocean view bedrooms and a large terrace for delicious meals al fresco. Hideaway at Royalton Negril offers a unique ocean front lobby for Diamond Club guests, who can enjoy a cocktail in the sunshine and check-in to the soothing sounds of gentle ocean waves.

