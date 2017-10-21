More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, Saturday October 21, 2017 – It’s a done deal. Tobago will be the home of a new Sandals resort.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley delivered the good news in Parliament recently, after months of negotiations overshadowed by speculation that the deal was in doubt.

“The communication between me and Sandals ownership is based on mutual respect,” he told legislations, revealing that Sandals will manage the 800-room property and a board has been set to being preparatory work.

Rowley underscored the deal would deliver dividends for Tobago and put the twin-island republic on the world map as a tourist destination.

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) has welcomed the news.

“The majority of our members welcome Sandals coming to Tobago because of the additional flights and increased destination marketing which it would provide,” THTA president Christopher James said.

