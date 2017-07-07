Sandals Resorts Has Big Plans for St Lucia

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Friday July 7, 2017 – St Lucia remains a prime investment spot for the Caribbean’s leading hotel chain, Sandals International.

Not only is the Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart-owned property preparing to construct a new mega property in another two years, but it has rolled out major upgrades to its existing properties there. And Sandals executives say there are no plans to slow down investments any time soon.

At a recent news conference, Stewart revealed that Sandals is moving full steam ahead with its plans for the chain’s fourth resort, Sandals St Lucia La Source, and will pursue major upgrades for the recently acquired 18-hole Championship St Lucia Golf Club, now called the Sandals St Lucia Golf and Country Club.

Earlier this year, a number of exclusive over-the-water bungalows were unveiled at Sandals Grande, and the company is currently spending millions in upgrades at its Sandals Halcyon Beach resort.

“Over the last year, we have spent over US$4 million, close to US$5 million on our rooms – redeveloping our rooms, renovating our rooms at Sandals Halcyon,” reported General Manager Christopher Elliott.

He announced that the famous Kelly’s Dockside Restaurant was also in line for an upgrade to the tune of US$400,000, to transform it into one of the most exclusive dining places on the island.

Elliott assured that once the upgrades are completed, Sandals Halcyon Beach will remain as the number one boutique resort in the entire Eastern Caribbean.

General Manager of Sandals Grande St Lucia, Winston Anderson emphasized that another key area of ongoing development and investment is in the company’s employees at the various resorts.

He said workers can look forward to a range of new opportunities with the coming of the new St Lucia La Source property.

“We’re lucky the Caribbean, and St Lucia in particular, happens to have some of the warmest, friendliest people that you can find anywhere, and there are opportunities given to them every single day to develop themselves. A lot of our managers at this resort have started at the ranks and continue to develop. They have been given scholarships, and what we’re doing now is we’re preparing them for Sandals La Source.”

The new resort is expected to be completed in 2019.

