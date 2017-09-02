New Swim-Up Suites Debut at Sandals Halcyon Beach

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday September 2, 2017 – Sandals has debuted its new Beachfront Crystal Lagoon suites at the Sandals Halcyon Beach resort in St Lucia.

The romantic suites are steps away from one of St Lucia’s finest beaches, with convenient swim-up access from the Crystal Lagoon pool.

The new rooms offer gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea and the tropical landscape surrounding Sandals Halcyon Beach.

Each patio offers a tranquility soaking tub, around which guests can draw privacy curtains for maximum romance.

Inside the new Butler Elite escapes, guests will find an airy master bedroom with contemporary hardwood furnishings, a plush king-sized bed and a large HD Smart TV. The lavish spa-style bathrooms include a soaking tub, oversized walk-in showers, dual back-lit mirrors, his-and-hers sinks and mosaic tile accents.

