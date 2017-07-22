Sandals Resorts Planning Biggest Expansion in its History

Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts, Adam Stewart, says the company is now looking to build as much as a dozen new hotels.

 

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Saturday July 22, 2017 – Sandals has put to rest reports that it was in search of a buyer for its luxury properties two month ago.

In fact, far from looking for a buyer, it has been searching for favourable financing on Wall Street to expand its brand name product.

According to Chief Executive Officer Adam Stewart, Sandals is now looking to build as much as a dozen new hotels, the biggest expansion in its history.

“We’re open to taking on more debt to build more than one hotel at a time. We want to build three or four hotels a year,” Stewart told Bloomberg.

“We are trying to look for bigger capital to grow. We know exactly what to do and how to do it. But up until now we’ve been restricted by the balance sheet of regional banks.”

Stewart revealed that the company, which owns and operates 23 resorts across seven Caribbean islands, is in talks with Deutsche Bank and others to raise money as it weighs new projects, including the construction of four hotels next year.

But he stayed clear of saying how much Sandals is seeking to borrow.

The projects earmarked include a 580-room Sandals Royal hotel in Barbados and around $500 million to construct a resort on the island of Tobago in the southern Caribbean.

  • Owen Everard James

    Adam’s dad is a declared fan of another business magnet who now occupies the American White House where it is becoming palpably clear that the latter has run smack dab into the most impregnable Peter Principle wall imaginable and is being blooded to a degree that threatens his suspect business empire. Interestingly, we are coming to learn that Deutsche Bank appears to be one of his banks of choice as his business affairs continue to come under frighteningly extensive and invasive investigations that seem to be driving said White House occupant to apoplexy.

    It is rather surprising to learn that apparently no Caribbean bank has the capacity, or perhaps the degree of risk affinity, to finance the Sandals’ expansion. I cannot imagine why any highly regarded Caribbean bank or other suitably qualified entity would be unable able to attract supporting financing to the extent required by Sandals. It may just be rumor of course, but, understandably, the idea that Sandals was also seeking a buyer for its properties could raise concerns among local banking institutions that could potentially work with Sandals on its expansion plans.

    While tourism in the Caribbean, and significantly in Jamaica, appears to be enjoying a bumper year, over reaction to this good fortune could be counter productive if not downright hazardous. I wish Sandals well, of course, but as we have come to understand very well over recent years, aggressive over expansion and reckless leveraging can have disastrous effects on both institutions and entire national economies.

    Walk good Mass Butch!