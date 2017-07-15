Sandals Shares Designs For Newest St Lucia Resort

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Saturday July 15, 2017 – Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has shared plans for its newest resort in St Lucia – the all-suite Sandals LaSource St Lucia.

Located along Pigeon Island Beach and adjacent to Sandals Grande St Lucian, Sandals LaSource St Lucia will be the fourth Sandals Resorts property in St Lucia, expanding Sandals’ exclusive exchange programme to “Stay at One, Play at Four.”

The resort, which breaks ground later this year, will introduce three new restaurant concepts to the brand, the American-inspired Tavern, Greek restaurant Éros and an authentic noodle shop and is the first Sandals Resorts property to have continuous winding river pools surrounding every room block and all with unobstructed access to the main pool.

“We continue to be the innovation leader and the designs we reveal today are proof of that,” said Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

When Sandals LaSource debuts in St Lucia, it will introduce the destination’s first roof top infinity edge sky pool and Jacuzzi, offering 360-degree views of the island’s beautiful north coast. The resort offers two additional pools, including a 9,000 square-foot, curved glass-fronted infinity edge pool featuring a signature Sandals Resorts swim-up pool bar, opening to a land-side bar and adjacent sunken fire pit lounge area. Other notable additions include a brand new entertainment facility featuring a four-lane bowling alley, games room, living room and bar.

According to Stewart, Sandals Resorts has reimagined the way it delivers entertainment options to appeal to a new audience.

“Although we’ll continue to stage elaborate productions, we’re realizing that more and more our guests appreciate entertainment options that are available on their schedule, impromptu and often with other guests and friends they may be travelling with,” he said. “The immediate popularity of our fire pits was the impetus of our creating places for guests to lounge and linger in settings that were comfortable and always available.”

Sandals LaSource St Lucia will offer 330 suites including Sandals’ Skypool, Rondoval, and Swim-Up suites, other signature categories as well as the recently introduced and much acclaimed Over-the-Water Bungalows. In addition, the resort will feature ten restaurants including three new concepts, but guests will actually have the choice of 37 dining options through Sandals Resorts’ Stay at One, Play at Four exchange programme. Other amenities include an expansive Red Lane Spa, wedding lounge, beauty salon and well-appointed departure lounge with lockers and showers so guests may take full advantage of the resort up until the moment they must depart.

“St Lucia has been and continues to be an excellent destination for Sandals offering our guests beauty, tremendous facilities and attractions and truly friendly people. We are thrilled to continue our long tradition of investment here, adding even more reasons for holidaymakers to visit St Lucia,” said Stewart.

