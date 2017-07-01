Sandals on Track to Open Second Barbados Hotel This Winter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday July 1, 2017 – Leading Caribbean all-inclusive resort Sandals says it’s on track to roll out a “game changer” in Barbados this winter season.

Sandals Royal Barbados will open the red carpet to luxury and indulgence when it opens the doors to the new 502-room property just before Christmas. It will be the second Sandals resort in the island.

“Sandals Royal Barbados is progressing as it should and will most certainly be open and ready to welcome its first guests, as promised, on December 20,” says hotel magnate Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart.

Guests are in for a treat of extravagance at the property, which will offer 222 concierge and butler-level suites, and an extensive crystal lagoon pool complex including swim-up suites.

Amenities will include the brand’s very first gentlemen’s only barber shop; a full-service, 15,000-square foot spa; four bars; and five signature dining establishments, including French, Caribbean and Mediterranean cuisines, as well as new American and Asian-fusion concepts.

The new property, which is adjacent to its sister Sandals Barbados on Dover Beach on the island’s south coast, will also introduce the brand’s first-ever rooftop infinity pool, as well as an entertainment pavilion featuring a bowling alley, living room and game room that Stewart says were designed to foster on-demand entertainment.

The resort will also have a 6,000-square foot conference facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Local tourism officials are excited about the prospects.

“An established brand such as Sandals inspires great confidence in Barbados as a destination as we promote our island’s diverse, high calibre product offerings around the world,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. William ‘Billy’ Griffith.

“We are certain that this latest addition to our product profile will bring even more benefits to our tourism economy and we anticipate that this will augment our marketing efforts in all of our major source markets.”

