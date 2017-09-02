Say “I Do” With A Perfect Backdrop Of Nature

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ROSEAU, Dominica, Saturday September 2, 2017 – Tie the knot on a wild Atlantic black sand beach, on a riverbank with a rushing river as the backdrop, at a beautiful cascading waterfall, in the glorious sunshine or under the moonlight and stars.

The Nature Island of Dominica is one of the most exotic and romantic escapes in the Caribbean for a destination wedding and honeymoon.

Instead of a traditional weddings, a couple can say “I do” in a more exotic locale, with just the two of them or with a close circle of family and friends.

Destination weddings and vow renewals are increasingly popular for all types of couples, and Dominica we specializes in creating the dream wedding for the unique and adventurous couple.

Dominica offers several outdoor possibilities for those who want an eco-type wedding with numerous adventure options, no crowds and friendly locals. Couples can combine the wedding, honeymoon and adventure vacation all in one.

And getting married on Dominica is hassle-free. With the island’s “No Day Residency” period in place – couples can get married the same day they arrive on island – provided they send in the required documents in advance.

Many of the island’s resorts and hotels also offer wedding packages, which can be modified to suit individual preferences. There are also professional independent wedding coordinators who offer various packages to make sure the day is perfect.

Part of the beauty of getting married in Dominica is that there is a range of properties to stay at, as well as activities to partake in

You can stay at an upscale resort, beach cottage, boutique hotel, or an eco-lodge in the mountains or on the wild coastline.

Experience diving, whale watching and the Caribbean’s First Peoples – the Kalinago. Hike the Caribbean’s only long distance hiking trail or to the world’s second largest Boiling Lake.

