Seaborne Airlines to Resume Flights to Antigua

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Friday June 16, 2017 – Seaborne Airlines will resume non-stop service between the carrier’s hub in San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda next months.

Flights on Seaborne’s 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft begin July 21. The airline will operate four non-stop round-trip ﬂights per week.

As a result of the service, passengers from over 30 destinations in the Americas and Europe will be able to reach Antigua with a single stop in San Juan through connections with Seaborne’s partner airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, and Vieques Air Link.

“A convenient schedule has been designed to beneﬁt local customers with easy access between the islands, while connecting passengers will beneﬁt from direct transfers through Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean” said Hector Montanez, Vice President of Commercial at Seaborne.

“An overnight ﬂight with a morning departure from Antigua will maximize convenience to both tourists and residents.”

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism Asot Michael says the additional airlift is a plus for the destination as it prepares for a busy summer season, with visitors travelling to the twin-island nation’s July 27-August 8 Carnival.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)