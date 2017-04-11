Serenity Cruise Ship Makes First Call on Grenada

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – Grenada welcomed its fifth inaugural cruise call last week.

The luxurious Serenity of Crystal Cruises docked in the beautiful St George’s Harbour last Tuesday, bringing just over 1,000 passengers and 655 crew members.

Crystal Cruises is the world’s most awarded luxury cruise line with its fleet covering the globe. Awards include Travel Weekly’s Best Luxury Cruise Line 2016 and Travel + Leisure Magazine’s World’s Best Cruise Line 2015.

Captain Egil Giske was enthusiastic about Grenada as a tourist destination, since he has visited the island before.

Speaking of his experience he said: “I love the beaches, warm Grenadian people, delicious food and spices.”

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)