MIAMI, United States, Friday April 14, 2017 – Respected Caribbean hotelier Sir Royston Hopkin, KCMG will address the importance of excellence in Caribbean tourism when he delivers the keynote presentation at this year’s Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Miami, from June 2 to 4.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) announced that Sir Royston, the Chairman and Managing Director of Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort, will highlight “The Power to Excel” in his presentation, drawing upon his vast experience in the industry and pointing to the tremendous opportunity which the Caribbean has to differentiate itself as the world’s hospitality leader in delivering exceptional service, a rich diverse product, in a sustained natural environment.

“We have been blessed to lean on the counsel of Sir Royston throughout the years and are especially honored that he has agreed to share his expertise and experience with attendees of the region’s most important tourism development conference focused on helping the industry to become more profitable and efficient,” said Frank Comito, the Miami-based Director General and CEO of CHTA, producers of the annual event.

Comito added that Sir Royston is “an exemplary volunteer and award-winning hotelier who exudes excellence in everything he does.” The message of excellence is especially appropriate, Comito stressed, because the conference also will honor and celebrate excellence through its various awards, including Hotelier of the Year, Employee of Year, Supervisor of Year, as well as the Taste of the Caribbean culinary awards.

CHIEF will also recognize Caribbean businesses that masterfully implement best practices in the categories of Operations, Sales and Marketing, Environmental Sustainability, and Social Responsibility.

Sir Royston is a former President of CHTA and Caribbean Hotelier of the Year and has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from CHTA and the Caribbean Tourism Organization and more recently, the Six Star Diamond Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, which recognizes his untiring service of more than 50 years to Grenada and the Caribbean region.

CHIEF, a high-level educational forum where the region’s hospitality industry assembles to network, learn, share ideas and collectively brainstorm creative solutions to current challenges, features a number of general educational sessions. Topics include leveraging marketing potential, investing in sustainable tourism concepts, and the purchasing power of the LGBTQ community. Other more specialized sessions will focus on areas such as branding strategies, cost management, customer service, local sourcing and upselling.

