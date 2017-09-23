Six of Marriott’s Caribbean Resorts Closed Because of Hurricane Maria Damage

ST THOMAS, US Virgin Islands, Saturday September 23, 2017 – Damage caused by Hurricane Maria has left six of Marriott Internationals luxury resorts in the Caribbean closed until further notice.

It said that while most of its hotels are open, some of the properties in areas impacted by Maria have sustained damage.

“Efforts are underway to fully restore operations but some hotels may have temporary interruption or limited availability of guest services,” Marriot said

Those not operating until further notice are: The Ritz-Carlton St Thomas, Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort, and The Westin St John Resort Villas, all in the US Virgin Islands; Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in the British Virgin Islands; The Westin Dawn Beach Resort & Spa in St Maarten; and W Retreat & Spa and Vieques Island in Puerto Rico.

Marriott says it continues to evaluate the impact of Hurricane Maria on hotels in its path.

