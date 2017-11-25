SLS Baha Mar Now Open in The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Saturday November 25, 2017 – The 299-room SLS Baha Mar hotel is now open at the US$4.2 billion beachfront resort destination in Nassau, Baha Mar.

The design-led luxury hotel concept by sbe – , a privately-held, lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs – features 299 rooms and suites and an award-winning collection of culinary masterpieces.

Guests also have access to Baha Mar’s beach and shared pools, the Caribbean’s largest casino, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course, a spa, and a wide variety of restaurants and lounges.

“This is an exciting time for The Bahamas and our sbe team, as the international expansion of our SLS footprint is a huge step for the brand, along with the 11 additional SLS properties in the pipeline,” said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe”We are thrilled to open our doors at SLS Baha Mar…Through every detail, we are highlighting the beauty of the Bahamian culture and disrupting the way guests and travelers view lifestyle hospitality experiences. We are proud to be part of the incredible Baha Mar integrated resort destination and are humbled by the warm welcome we have received from The Bahamas community.”

Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar added that the opening of the hotel marked a meaningful milestone in the evolution of Baha Mar, an elite collection of global luxury brands set along 3,000 feet of sparkling white sand beach and crystal clear waters.

SLS Baha Mar marks the first international venture for SLS Hotels, joining sbe’s growing international portfolio and closely following the opening of Mondrian Doha in Qatar. Baha Mar is the fifth SLS hotel overall, adding to its portfolio of properties currently open in Beverly Hills, South Beach, Brickell and Las Vegas.

In keeping with the SLS Hotel brand tradition, a Ringing of the Bell Event took place as SLS Baha Mar officially opened its doors last week.

General Manager of SLS Baha Mar, Richard Alexander, said the company was thrilled with the historic opening of the “stunning property that complements the diverse offerings available throughout Baha Mar”.